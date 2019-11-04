Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $823,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

In related news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,907 shares of company stock worth $47,086,434. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,066. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $173.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

