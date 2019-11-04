LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Sidoti currently has $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

LCII has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.22. 283,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,962. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.70 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 5.75%. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $316,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Reed sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $543,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,542 shares of company stock valued at $906,943. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 88.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 168.1% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 72.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

