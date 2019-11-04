Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,432,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,067,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,189 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $278.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $282.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,641,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,705 shares of company stock valued at $20,936,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

