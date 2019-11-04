Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America accounts for 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $28,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,844,000 after buying an additional 572,088 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 496.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 557,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after buying an additional 464,161 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $39,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $34,132,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $415,742.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,988. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.90.

Shares of LH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,256. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.69.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

