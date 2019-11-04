L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for L3Harris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHX. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.89.

LHX stock opened at $201.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $217.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,548,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,068 shares of company stock worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

