Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 9.2%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s stock price dropped 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.63, approximately 1,602,794 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,227,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $572,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 123,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $2,421,764.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 682,235 shares of company stock valued at $13,149,503 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,897,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

