Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $76,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

