Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $195,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,958 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,939,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,290,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 739,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,788.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,495.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $10.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

