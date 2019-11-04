Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,780 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.