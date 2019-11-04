Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. 13,829,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,862. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

