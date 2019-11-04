Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ABN Amro lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

