Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,776,000 after acquiring an additional 989,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212,166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,034,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 177,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.09. 1,802,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $46.01.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

