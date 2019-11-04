Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.16. 6,661,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,289,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock worth $22,037,406. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

