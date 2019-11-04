Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 52,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $174.88. 39,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,066. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $173.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,907 shares of company stock worth $47,086,434. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

