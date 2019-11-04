Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP John F. Burkart sold 1,546 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.99, for a total value of $497,796.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total value of $11,252,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,973,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.78. 5,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.58. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $235.51 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.51.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.