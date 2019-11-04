KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $195.00

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $174.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,063. KLA-Tencor has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $175.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.30.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KLA-Tencor will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,066,725.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,352.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $479,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,002 shares of company stock worth $6,076,282 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

