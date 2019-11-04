KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total value of $1,243,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $259,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,002 shares of company stock worth $6,076,282. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $172.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. KLA-Tencor has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $175.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.55.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Cowen increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

