Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lessened by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. 12,234,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,252,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

