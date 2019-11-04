Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,058 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 184,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 196,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Argus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,198. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

