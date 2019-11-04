Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$96.29.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$95.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$83.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.47. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$60.01 and a 12-month high of C$98.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

