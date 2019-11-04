KeyCorp Weighs in on Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.34. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In related news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $856,856.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

