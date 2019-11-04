KeyCorp Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $76.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of ETSY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.74. 4,868,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,191. Etsy has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $288,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $259,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,526,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Etsy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after acquiring an additional 966,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,593,000 after acquiring an additional 266,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Etsy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 144,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 953,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 392,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

