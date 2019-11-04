Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.45

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.45 and traded as low as $16.09. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 3.63% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

