Kevin P. Knight Sells 121,496 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40.

KNX traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.58. 127,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,990. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

