Kevin P. Knight Sells 121,496 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40.
KNX traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.58. 127,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,990. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $39.26.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.