Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBK. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.48 ($7.54).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €6.79 ($7.89) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.81. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

