Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.67 ($41.48).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

ETR DRI opened at €23.70 ($27.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 12-month high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €28.85 and its 200-day moving average is €28.68.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.