Kelly Services (KELYB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of KELYB stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.61. Kelly Services has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $29.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

