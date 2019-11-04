Kava (KAVA) Price Up 26.6% This Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Kava has a market cap of $7.46 million and $31.03 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00012639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00220703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.01377527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

