JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,579,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

