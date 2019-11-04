JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.82.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

