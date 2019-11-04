JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target to GBX 260

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s previous close.

BT.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255 ($3.33).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 203.35 ($2.66) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen acquired 584,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £998,640 ($1,304,900.04). Also, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81).

BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

