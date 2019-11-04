JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $81.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $89.50 price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of SAN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,802,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 110,728,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,127,000 after buying an additional 25,593,596 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 4,927.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,479 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,643,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,268,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

