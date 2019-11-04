JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BT Group (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 260

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 268 ($3.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.26%.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.