JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) a $110.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a weight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.78.

QRVO stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.51. 4,362,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,671. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $133,846.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

