JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €81.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.12 ($103.62).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN opened at €81.57 ($94.85) on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €82.61.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.