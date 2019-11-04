Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 180 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,880,000 after purchasing an additional 411,655 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $3,006,729. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $144.49 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

