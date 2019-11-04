Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

