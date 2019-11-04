Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Joint were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Joint by 1,199.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Joint by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of JYNT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.08. 3,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $264.01 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Joint Corp has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 114.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joint Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

