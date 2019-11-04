Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Barclays lowered Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

JMPLY traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $82.06. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

