John B. Green Sells 12,500 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DRNA opened at $17.24 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 737.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on DRNA. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.
