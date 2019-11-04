Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Jiayin Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

JFIN stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $428.00 million and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $92.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Jiayin Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

