Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,780 ($36.33) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. AlphaValue downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to an add rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,673 ($34.93) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,781.80 ($36.35).

RDSA stock opened at GBX 2,299 ($30.04) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.09 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.46). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,314.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,426.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.24%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, for a total transaction of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

