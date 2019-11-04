Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Eagle Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXP. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

NYSE:EXP opened at $94.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $329,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $900,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,295.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,421 shares of company stock worth $4,543,140. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.