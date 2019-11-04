Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,179,217,000 after buying an additional 142,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after buying an additional 721,797 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,613,000 after buying an additional 300,675 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,486,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,516,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,972,000 after buying an additional 142,402 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

