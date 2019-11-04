JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.29

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 474227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 175.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,885,000 after buying an additional 20,269,351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 31.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,528,000 after buying an additional 7,267,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,138,000 after buying an additional 6,945,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $57,200,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

