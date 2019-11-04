JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.29

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 474227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 175.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,885,000 after buying an additional 20,269,351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 31.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,528,000 after buying an additional 7,267,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,138,000 after buying an additional 6,945,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $57,200,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
