Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,211 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,618 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

