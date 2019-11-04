Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $270.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.99. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $270.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ABN Amro started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

