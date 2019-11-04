Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chase by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $121.63 on Monday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $80.51 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

