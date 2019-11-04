Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 75.5% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 46.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 741,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after buying an additional 236,624 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 24.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 688,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after buying an additional 177,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $61.98 on Monday. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

