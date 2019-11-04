Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,146 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,959,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,721,000 after acquiring an additional 518,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after buying an additional 1,287,994 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,906,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,385,000 after buying an additional 334,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,109,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 23.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,185,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,614,000 after buying an additional 412,027 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,327,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,670 shares of company stock worth $5,520,877. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $41.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

